The Jew vs. The Zionist

Zionist is a fairly new concept, too new in fact to have allowed the Gentile DNA to get accustomed to and develop a self-defence mechanism against it. ‘Zionist’ is an asepticized word, it has no substance, it carries no intrinsic value, it does not speak to our inner self. And precisely because it is too new, it does not trigger anything in us, it does not provoke any auto-immune reaction to it.

The word Jew however, speaks to our collective psyche. Our collective Gentile DNA recognizes it straight away: it has had to to deal with this dangerous foreign body for the past 5000 years and diagnose it as the cancer to society that it is.

Consciously or not, the word Jew triggers in all of us a deep sense of disgust and mistrust. We all see in front of our eyes this particular and peculiar track record–crimes after crimes after crimes–and it provokes in all of us a healthy and natural auto-immune reaction. The word Zionist however sends us back to sleep, exactly as intended.

Those who do not like to use the ‘J’ word seem uncomfortable with these images of Jewish crimes; it perhaps makes them loose sleep; it perhaps triggers in them so much anger that they fear their own reactions. Or perhaps – and we cannot rule it out – they just do not know what they are talking about. And so they prefer to do adopt the ostrich policy a nd bury their head in the sand…It is a much more comfortable position as they do not have to look into Jewish criminality, they do not have to face the true ugliness of our world which the J word alone carries.

Using ‘Zionist’ instead of the proper word ‘Jewish’ seems a like a good compromise: it does not force its users to truly take a stand, all the while they deceive themselves and others into believing that they are diehard ‘truth warriors’ when in fact, they are only indulging in ‘activist masturbation’, in that such behavior makes them feel good and that’s it.

The ‘Zionist’ is nothing. The Jew however is Shylock; the Jew is Fagin; the Jew is the genocider; the Jew is the master of all lies; the Jew is the ritual murderer; the Jew is the child slaughterer; the Jew is the abortionist; the Jew is the Prophet killer; the Jew is the one who tried to murder Jesus (PBUH) several times before eventually succeeding in sending Him to the cross.

As surprising as it may be, Jews hate this word too. They hate it when they are told ‘you are a Jew’. They feel attacked, they feel powerless, exactly as Dr. Goebbels had identified and perfectly summed up thus–

“The Jew is immunized against all dangers: one may call him a scoundrel, parasite, swindler, profiteer, it all runs off of him like water off a raincoat. But call him a Jew and you will be astonished at how he recoils, how injured he is, how he suddenly shrinks back: ‘I’ve been found out.'”

Jews have been hated everywhere they went, thousands of years before Zionism emerged, long before Judaism had been developed into a political theory. As the Jew Bernard Lazare (1865-1903) points out:

“It must be therefore, since the enemies of the Jews belonged to the most diverse races, since they lived in countries very distant from each other, since they were ruled by very different laws, governed by opposite principles, since they had neither the same morals, nor the same customs, since they were animated by unlike dispositions which did not permit them to judge of anything in the same way, it must be therefore that the general cause of anti-Semitism has always resided in Israel itself and not in those who have fought against Israel.” (Anti-semitism, its History and Causes – 1894)

And they have been hated and fought and expelled for the very same reasons the ‘zionists’ are hated. There is just no difference between the crimes of the Jews and the crimes of the zionists for indeed they are committed by the same people. They are one and the same and so we ask to those who recoil at using the ‘J’ word: Just what is it you are afraid of?

If indeed the simple use of the ‘J’ word frightens us that much, then perhaps it is best you stop pretending to be a ‘Truth’ activist because the real, ugly truth is that you are a liability to the Truth itself. There is nothing wrong with not having the courage to speak up and truly take a stand. But there is something wrong in lying and deceiving and pretending to be someone you are not. If the simple use of a single, solitary word is that scary, then it is best to leave the ring and find something else to do with your spare time that will give you equal hedonistic pleasure.