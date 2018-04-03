Russia ready to take USA’s place as China’s primary agricultural supplier
PRAVDA – “Other players will benefit from the trade opposition between China and the United States,” Vitaly Mankevich told Pravda.Ru. “Russia, for example, can take the place of American agricultural producers and start exporting its agricultural products to China instead. The volume of US agro-industrial exports to China exceeds $20 billion. If China imposes sanctions on US agricultural products, Russia will have a good chance to take USA’s place.” CONTINUE READING
