«
»

Russia ready to take USA’s place as China’s primary agricultural supplier


CHINA AMERICA

PRAVDA – “Other players will benefit from the trade opposition between China and the United States,” Vitaly Mankevich told Pravda.Ru. “Russia, for example, can take the place of American agricultural producers and start exporting its agricultural products to China instead. The volume of US agro-industrial exports to China exceeds $20 billion. If China imposes sanctions on US agricultural products, Russia will have a good chance to take USA’s place.” CONTINUE READING

This entry was posted on 04/03/2018, 9:34 and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

  1. Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: