Russia Shuts Down Undercover MI6 Operation In Moscow
FORT RUSS – The decision to stop the activities of the British Council in Russia was made because of the fact that British intelligence MI6 was operating under the guise of this organization, as stated by a veteran of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Russia, Igor Morozov. He recalled that the British side did not agree to the opening iof the Russian Center of Science and Culture in London, whose functions correspond to the officially announced functions of the British Council.
“The British Council worked in Russia without permission, with our goodwill, which we wanted to develop in a constructive way between Russia and the UK, which did not happen,” Morozov said.
