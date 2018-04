GERMANY – Police Union Chief Proposes Taking Children Away From ‘Anti-Semitic Parents’

RT – Authorities should be allowed to take children away from parents who express anti-Semitic views, the head of Germany’s 2nd largest police union has stated, without elaborating on how or when such measures would be enforced. “Authorities need to act decisively [against anti-Semitism] including when the aggression comes from migrants,” Rainer Wendt, head of the German Police Union (DPoIG) told Augsburger Allgemeine newspaper on Wednesday. CONTINUE READING Share this: Facebook

