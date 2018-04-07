Israel demolishes 9 Palestinian homes, village over March



PALINFO – Israeli Occupation Authorities (IOA) demolished over the past month nine Palestinian homes and a whole village, in addition to notifying dozens others with demolition and evacuation, a report revealed. CONTINUE READING Share this: Facebook

Email

Google

Twitter

More

Tumblr

Print



Pinterest

LinkedIn



Reddit

Like this: Like Loading... Related

This entry was posted on 04/07/2018, 9:34 and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.