Israeli jews gather by Gaza border to watch and cheer as military uses live fire against Palestinians – ‘The Best Show In Town’

DAILY SABAH – A disturbing image of young Israelis sitting by the Gaza border, cheering and watching as bombs fall on Palestinians just a few miles away has evoked widespread condemnation as it circulated on social media. In the photo, shared by Nir Dvori a reporter at Israeli Channel 2 television news on Friday, seven young Israeli adults are seen smiling and waving at the cameras as they sit on an observation tower in Nahal Oz, outside the fenced off Gaza strip.

