Saudi Crown Prince: Israel And Yehudi Arabia Have “Common Enemy”

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman Al Saud told the Time magazine during an interview, which was released on April 5 that Saudi Arabia and Israel share "a common enemy" in a direct hint to Iran. The Saudi crown didn't also rule out an economic cooperation with Israel after establishing normal relations. "We have a common enemy, and it seems that we have a lot of potential areas to have economic cooperation," the crown prince said.

