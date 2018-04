ELECTRONIC INTIFADA – Nine Palestinians were killed on Friday as Israel ignored calls for restraint in its use of force against unarmed protesters in Gaza for the second week in a row (…) Israeli forces have killed 31 Palestinians in Gaza, including 27 during protests, since 30 March – which Palestinians mark annually as Land Day. Rallies are planned to continue through to Nakba Day, the 15 May commemoration of the 1948 ethnic cleansing of Palestine. CONTINUE READING