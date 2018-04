How They Do It–Israel’s Chief Rabbi says ‘As Jews, we must work to stop massacre in Syria’

‘As Jews, who went through national extermination, whose Torah is a light unto the nations, it is our moral duty to act.’

ed note–again, not that it should need any detailed commentary, rest assured the following–

As Jews working for Jewish interests, the very same people–including and especially the ‘good rabbi’–who are now affecting in a very loud and dramatic manner their feigned moral outrage over what they themselves just perpetrated in Syria do not care a rat’s fuzzy rear end about the suffering of the Syrian people. Second only to the Palestinians, the Jews hate the Syrians with a feral, rabid passion due to the fact that the Syrians of today are the same Assyrians of yesterday who conquered Judea during the time of the Assyrian empire, as well as the fact that hundreds of years later it was Syrian soldiers working for Rome under the generalship of Titus who set fire to the temple in Jerusalem and destroyed it.

Furthermore, keep in mind that this is the same ‘good rabbi’ who as of late characterized black people as ‘monkeys’ in one of his sermons and that he is the son of the late Chief Sephardic Ovadiah Yosef whose claim to fame was his comparing Gentiles to ‘donkeys’ who were created for the Jews’ use.

As always, we remind the readers of that law of nature which must never be forgotten whenever one is dealing with anything coming out of the mouth of Judea, Inc–

‘Fish swim, birds fly, and Jews lie’…

Israel National News

Chief Rabbi of Israel Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef commented on reports of the chemical weapons attack in Syria.

“I have said before and I repeat, in Syria there is a brutal genocide of both women and children with weapons of mass destruction.”

Rabbi Yosef said that “There is a moral obligation not to remain silent and to try to stop the massacre.”

“As Jews, who have experienced national extermination, whose Torah is a light unto the nations, our moral duty is to try to prevent the massacre. This is a duty no less than was the moral obligation to destroy the reactor in Syria. “