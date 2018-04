Israeli Minister Avi Gabbay to Trump: ‘Do not leave Syria’

Responding to the latest reports of Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad’s regime using chemical weapons, Gabbay said, “On the contrary, the US should deepen its involvement in the region in order to stop the atrocities taking place in the country. Saying the American presence has a dramatic role in preserving regional stability, he explained, “The exit of the good allows the bad guys to get stronger. Moreover, an American withdrawal from Syria harms the security interests of the State of Israel in Syria.”