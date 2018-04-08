Israeli Minister– ‘World would be better place without Assad’

Minister calls for fall of the Assad regime after chemical attack. ‘Assad is Angel of Death to hundreds of thousands of innocent Syrians.’

Israel National News

Housing and Construction Minster Maj. Gen. (res.) Yoav Galant called today for the fall of Assad’s regime in Syria following reports of the chemical attack in the city of Douma.

“Assad is the Angel of Death to hundreds of thousands of innocent Syrians, and there’s no doubt the world will be a better place without Assad.”

However, Galant notes, “Assad’s departure would be useful, but I don’t delude myself that this will bring an end to all problems.”

At least 150 people were killed in the city of Douma, east of Damascus, after the Assad army air force bombed the area, according to media reports in Syria.

According to reports, chemical weapons including Sarin were apparently used in the bombing. Opposition sources report airplanes dropped barrels of chemical materials on the city and its residents.

More than 1,000 civilians have been affected by inhalation of the chemical substance and are suffering from severe suffocation. On Syrian television, a thick cloud of smoke rises from a blind alley.