«
»

Israeli Minister– ‘World would be better place without Assad’


Minister calls for fall of the Assad regime after chemical attack. ‘Assad is Angel of Death to hundreds of thousands of innocent Syrians.’

Israel National News

Housing and Construction Minster Maj. Gen. (res.) Yoav Galant called today for the fall of Assad’s regime in Syria following reports of the chemical attack in the city of Douma.

“Assad is the Angel of Death to hundreds of thousands of innocent Syrians, and there’s no doubt the world will be a better place without Assad.”

However, Galant notes, “Assad’s departure would be useful, but I don’t delude myself that this will bring an end to all problems.”

At least 150 people were killed in the city of Douma, east of Damascus, after the Assad army air force bombed the area, according to media reports in Syria.

According to reports, chemical weapons including Sarin were apparently used in the bombing. Opposition sources report airplanes dropped barrels of chemical materials on the city and its residents.

More than 1,000 civilians have been affected by inhalation of the chemical substance and are suffering from severe suffocation. On Syrian television, a thick cloud of smoke rises from a blind alley.

This entry was posted on 04/08/2018, 9:34 and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

  1. Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: