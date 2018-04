UK – Jews will FLEE Britain if Corbyn becomes PM, warns top rabbi

THE EXPRESS – Rabbi Goldschmidt, who is Swiss-born and also Chief Rabbi of Moscow, said there was “a red line” beyond which behaviour could be seen as antisemitic. He said: “I don’t know if by words Mr Corbyn crosses this red line, but by deeds, by joining these Jewdas groups and by not doing enough in terms of fighting those antisemitic pockets within his party, he is bound to cross this red line.” CONTINUE READING Share this: Facebook

