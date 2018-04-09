Trump: Decision on Syria will be made in ’24 to 48 hours’

ed note–‘Trump said he would be speaking to his national security team to determine who the responsible party was and what U.S. action if any would take place.’

The Hill

President Trump on Monday said he would decide the U.S. response to the “heinous” chemical weapons attack in Syria “in the next 24 to 48 hours.”

Speaking at the White House, Trump delivered his first in-person condemnation of the attack, which reportedly left dozens of people dead.

“It was atrocious. It was horrible,” Trump said. “This is about humanity and it can’t be allowed to happen.”

Trump said he would be speaking to his national security team to determine who the responsible party was and what U.S. action if any would take place.

“If it’s the Russians, if it’s Syria, if it’s Iran, if it’s all of them together, we’ll figure it out,” he said.