PASSOVER MASSACRE – 52 Major Jewish American Organizations and Israel Celebrate Passover with the Slaughter of 25 Muslim & Christian Palestinians

The Israeli government praised the 'restraint and morality' of the IDF, as did the fifty-two Major Jewish American Organizations (MJAO) who largely control the US Congress. These grotesque massacres began during the Christian Holy Week on Good Friday and Easter, coinciding with the Jewish Passover. The self-righteous officials of the MJAO and their relatives and friends broke matzos at joyful Seders as the blood of Palestinians soaked into ground at the fence containing the largest open-air prison camp in history, Gaza.