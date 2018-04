Russia to deploy troops to site of chemical attack in Syria

Russia on Wednesday announced it will send troops to the Syrian town of Douma in the aftermath of a deadly chemical weapons attack there, according to multiple reports.

Russian military police will reportedly be deployed to the town, located just outside of Damascus, on Thursday to help secure the area.

On Tuesday, Russia rejected a United Nations Security Council resolution that would have created a new investigative body to examine the alleged use of chemical weapons in the wake of last weekend’s deadly attack on a hospital in the rebel-held town.

Moscow, however, has denied such reports. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Monday that specialists sent to Douma had determined that no chemical weapons were used in the area, contradicting the findings of aid workers.

President Trump and U.S. allies have condemned the attack. Trump and U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley have blamed Syrian President Bashar al Assad and Russian President Vladimir Putin for it.

While the U.S. has not yet announced any formal military response to the latest chemical attack, Trump on Wednesday morning warned Russia that it should “get ready” for a missile launch at Syria.

“You shouldn’t be partners with a Gas Killing Animal who kills his people and enjoys it!” Trump tweeted.

Prior to the tweet, Russia said its air defenses would strike down any incoming missiles, and that its forces would retaliate against the source of any attacks.