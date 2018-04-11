Trump taunts Russia, says US military response coming in Syria

ed note–please contextualize all of this in light of 4 very important events taking place almost simultaneously–

1. Trump’s stated decision to pull US troops out of Syria,

2. Israel’s panicked reaction and opposition to it,

3. The fire on the 50th floor of Trump Tower in an apartment that was owned by someone who Trump himself once referred to as ‘that crazy Jew’ and who is on the record as ‘hating Trump’, and

4. The FBI raid on the home of Trump’s personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, where all sorts of documentation normally considered inviolable under the rules governing attorney-client privilege was seized as ‘evidence’.

As we have said here many times, Superman is only a fictional character, and everyone, including ‘The Donald’ has his breaking point and like an otherwise unconquerable male lion being harassed and attacked on all sides by a gang of hyenas and with little to no ‘backup’, it is only a matter of time before he leaves the area.

Remember as well that as of this moment, there is no evidence that any ‘gassing’ took place in Syria, which means that if Trump launches any kind of military activity, even if it is only ‘for show’ as were the strikes that took place almost exactly one year ago today, that his enemies then have a new case to bring against him, that of launching ‘reckless’ military adventures over non-existent circumstances which will give his enemies all the case they need in declaring him incompetent and thus having him replaced via the 25th Amendment with a more compliant and cooperative Mike Pence.

As we say here often, no one ever accused the Jews of being stupid.

Mr. President, we know you read a lot of ‘alternative’ material on the net, and in the hopes that you or one of your people happen to wander over here from time to time please allow us at this humble little endeavor to offer some humble yet heartfelt advice–Send a team of military people to Syria to investigate this latest non-event, announce to the American people that it was all ‘fake news’ and then use this to bolster your case for withdrawing American troops from Syria, and do it quickly because there is not much time as all can rest assured that right now as we speak Israel and her people are trying to pull off yet another gassing that will be real in order to push what did not take place a few days ago into the shadows of people’s attention span and memory.

President Donald Trump warned Russia on Wednesday that it should “get ready” for a missile strike on Syria, vowing to thwart any missile defenses.

“Russia vows to shoot down any and all missiles fired at Syria. Get ready Russia, because they will be coming, nice and new and ‘smart!’,” Trump wrote. “You shouldn’t be partners with a Gas Killing Animal who kills his people and enjoys it!”

The public suggestion of US military confrontation with Russia is sure to raise tensions in an already volatile situation and add more confusion to US policy in the region. Trump said earlier this month — before the weekend’s suspected chemical attack on civilians at the hands of the Assad regime — that he wanted to withdraw US troops from Syria. Wednesday’s statement is also notable because Trump has criticized his predecessors for telegraphing US military action.

Trump appeared to soften his rhetoric in a follow-up tweet Wednesday morning, saying there is “no reason” for the US’s worsening relationship with Russia and that “we need all nations to work together. Stop the arms race?”

Trump has been weighing his course of action in Syria following the suspected chemical attack, which he described as “sick” over the weekend. In the aftermath of the attack, he criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iran for supporting Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and threatened there would be a “big price to pay” for the deaths.

Russia immediately responded to Trump’s threat on Wednesday. “Smart missiles should fly toward terrorists, not the legal government that has been fighting international terrorism for several years on its territory,” Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a Facebook post.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday that Russia hopes all parties involved in Syria will avoid any steps that could “significantly destabilize” an already “fragile situation.”

Peskov added there were no plans for Putin to call Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron or UK Prime Minister Theresa May amid the crisis.

On Tuesday, Russia’s ambassador to Lebanon Alexander Zasypkin told Hezbollah’s TV station Al Manar that if there was an American strike on Syria, they would be shot down and the launch sites would be targeted.