War of Nerves: Why Trump is Unlikely to Launch a New Strike on Syria

SPUTNIK – US President Donald Trump is unlikely to deliver on his Twitter promise to launch a missile attack against the Syrian Arab Army (SAA), Lebanese military analysts told Sputnik, explaining that the potential move could prompt dramatic shifts in the Syrian war theater. CONTINUE READING Share this: Facebook

Email

Google

Twitter

More

Tumblr

Print



Pinterest

LinkedIn



Reddit

Like this: Like Loading... Related

This entry was posted on 04/12/2018, 9:34 and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.