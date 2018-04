Israel’s charm offensive in Africa collapses with foul-mouthed radio rant

ELECTRONIC INTIFADA – Israeli ambassador Ami Mehl flew into a rage at the radio host for referring to the “OPT” – which is short for occupied Palestinian territories.

“Excuse me, excuse me, lady! You’re saying something that is unacceptable for me. If you want to talk to me use the terminology that I used. If you want to use the terminology of Ras Mubarak then speak with somebody else, OK?” the ambassador scolded presenter Naa Dedei Tettey.