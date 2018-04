“It’s Time to Assassinate Assad”: Washington Examiner’s Michael Rubin

INFORMATION LIBERATION – If you thought Russia interfering in America’s election was big deal, you might want to hear the Washington Examiner’s Michael Rubin’s plan for interfering in Syria’s affairs. Rubin, who is a former Pentagon official and a current resident scholar at the American Enterprise Institute, writes:

“What can Trump do? Former President Barack Obama’s unwillingness to enforce a red line on chemical weapons use hemorrhaged his credibility and convinced Assad and his Russian patrons that they could, quite literally, get away with murder (…) Targeting Assad, however, would be the ultimate deterrent to dictators who might want to go down the same path. There is nothing absolute about the prohibition on targeting world leaders.”