Lavrov: Intel services of ‘a state’ that promotes Russophobia behind ‘staged’ Douma chemical attack

RT – Moscow has "irrefutable" data that the incident in Douma, Syria was staged by the intelligence services of a foreign state pushing a "Russophobic campaign," Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated. "We have irrefutable evidence that it was another staging, and the special services of a state which is in the forefront of the Russophobic campaign had a hand in the staging," Lavrov said at a news conference with his Dutch counterpart Stef Blok on Friday.

