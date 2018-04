Palestinian protesters gather on the Israeli border amid fears of further bloodshed as IDF uses live fire

THE INDEPENDENT – Palestinian protestors have again gathered on the Israeli-Gaza border, amid fears of more bloodshed after 27 Palestinians were killed by Israeli fire during rallies in the last two weeks. The Israel Defense Forces confirmed troops used live fire and tear gas at several points along the security fence, according to The Times of Israel. CONTINUE READING Share this: Facebook

