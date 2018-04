Russia says Syrian chemical attack in Syria was ‘staged’

ed note–again, please pay close attention to the linguistics being used here. The Russians and Syrians are not saying that an attack took place but that it was the Zionist backed rebels who did it, but that NO attack took place at all, and that all the noise in the JMSM indicating that it did is all fabricated.

With something as serious as this, neither the Russians nor the Syrians would risk the damage to their credibility by making such an allegation unless they had the goods to back their assertions up.

The best explanation at this time for what took place is that a chemical attack was indeed planned by Israel as part of her ‘by way of deception and terrorism, we shall make war’ protocol in forcing Trump to reneg on his planned troop evacuation from Syria. However, given the fact that the Russians, Iranians, Hezbollah and Assad forces have now almost entirely cleared the landscape of Israeli-backed terrorists, it is somewhere between difficult and impossible for the Jewish state to mount and maintain successful intelligence/sabotage/terrorist ops as she has in the past.

This being the case, all the necessary ingredients/elements needed to pull off a successful gas attack were/are seriously degraded, and, as infamously took place in 1954 with that failed terrorist operation known as the Lavon Affair, things fell apart.

However, Israel, knowing that the opportunity of striking again in a similar manner would only be more difficult the more ground that is retaken by Assad, Russia, Iran, and Hezbollah, decided instead to go ahead with the narrative that a gas attack took place, knowing that the only people who needed to be convinced of its veracity were/are the Americans, who are dumber than dumb when it comes to understanding what is going on in the Middle East and who greedily devour everything that is put in front of them, intellectually and informationally speaking.

Now, as it all pertains to Trump–

With this latest event he possesses an extraordinary opportunity in dealing with his own political problems here in the US. If indeed investigators come back and report that in fact no gassing took place at all, and that the only ones pushing this ‘fake news’ were Israel and the mainstream media in America and the West which Israel controls, then he has the entire ‘Deep State’ conspiracy in the spotlight and on the hotseat for pushing lies in order to get what could be an apocalyptic war started between 2 nuclear powers. He can take this to the American people and make them understand that the same people trying to unseat him as president using the ‘Russian Collusion’ angle are the same people who peddled lies in order to drag America into what could quickly have become a war that went nuclear.

Let us all hope that Trump, being the business man that he is, recognizes the extraordinary investment opportunity that rests before him and decides to go ‘whole hog’ in saving the word from the real holocaust that is planned–the extermination of Gentiledom by the feral, violent, inbred hyenas making up Judea, Inc.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has said a reported chemical attack in Syria was staged by foreign agents.

The US and France say they have proof it took place and, alongside the UK, are considering military retaliation.

Russia, which has military forces deployed in Syria in support of the government, has warned that US air strikes risk starting a war.

Independent chemical weapons inspectors are expected to arrive in the area of the alleged attack on Saturday.

During a press briefing on Friday, Mr Lavrov said he had “irrefutable evidence” that the attack was staged as part of a “Russophobic campaign” led by one country, which he did not name.

Russia has requested a UN meeting in New York later in the day but it has not yet been confirmed that this will happen.

The White House says it is continuing to assess intelligence and talk to its allies about how to respond.

A delegation from the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) will start its investigations in Syria’s Eastern Ghouta region on Saturday but few details are expected to be released about its movements for safety reasons.

What proof is there of a chemical attack?

The suspected attack, denied by Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s government, was carried out in the Eastern Ghouta town of Douma on Saturday, reportedly killing dozens of people.

Control over the town has since passed from rebels to the Syrian and Russian military authorities.

The Violations Documentation Center (VDC), a Syrian opposition network which records alleged violations of international law in Syria, said bodies were found foaming at the mouth, and with discoloured skin and burns to the eyes.

On Thursday, unnamed US officials told NBC News they had obtained blood and urine samples from victims which had tested positive for chlorine and a nerve agent.

The US ambassador to the UN, Nikki Hayley, told the network: “We definitely have enough proof but now we just have to be thoughtful in our action.”

French President Emmanuel Macron also said he had “proof” that the Syrian government had attacked Douma with chemical weapons but did not give further details.

A UN report last year found the Syrian government responsible for a deadly chemical attack on the rebel-held town of Khan Sheikhoun, in which more than 80 people died.

That attack was followed by a US cruise missile attack on a Syrian airbase.

How is the West responding this time?

In the UK, cabinet ministers agreed it was “highly likely” the government of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad was responsible for the alleged attack and said the use of chemical weapons must not “go unchallenged”.

During a phone call late on Thursday, UK Prime Minister Theresa May and US President Donald Trump agreed to “keep working closely” on the issue, Mrs May’s office said.

The US president has said Russian President Vladimir Putin bears responsibility for the alleged attack in Douma because of his support for the Syrian government.

On Wednesday he warned Russia that missiles were “coming” but later tweeted that he had “never said when”. It “could be very soon or not so soon at all”, he said.

After six weeks of heavy fighting and an estimated 1,700 civilian deaths in the Eastern Ghouta, just outside Damascus, rebels are leaving the area.

The final evacuations of about 4,000 remaining Islamist fighters and civilians were taking place on Friday, according to the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring organisation.

Russia has described the reports of a chemical attack as a “provocation” designed to justify Western intervention.

Moscow’s UN ambassador Vassily Nebenzia accused Washington of putting international peace at risk.

“The immediate priority is to avert the danger of war,” he said on Thursday.