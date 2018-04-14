ANTISEMITIC SYMBOLS IN EUROPE ‘REMINISCENT OF 1930S,’ NEW REPORT SAYS
“There has been an increase in open, unashamed and explicit hatred directed against Jews. The Jew as exploiter, the Jew as killer, the Jew as banker. It is like we have regressed 100 years.”
jpost
Europe’s largest Jewish communities are experiencing a normalization and mainstreaming of antisemitism not seen since the Second World War, the European Jewish Congress said on Wednesday.
Tel Aviv University’s Kantor Center 2017 Annual Report on Antisemitism Worldwide, released in cooperation with the EJC, flagged a prevalent feeling of insecurity among Jews in Central and Western Europe, as well as in the US.
“A major factor that raises this level of anxiety is the recent strengthening of the extreme Right in a number of European countries, accompanied by slogans and symbols reminiscent of the 1930s that may signal a new rise of fascism and of history repeating itself,” the report said.
“The result is of a Jewish community in many places around the world living in fear,” Dr. Moshe Kantor, president of the EJC, said.
EJC made particular note of antisemitism in France, home to Europe’s largest Jewish community, where a Holocaust survivor was recently murdered in her home, a year after another Jewish woman was thrown to her death from her apartment window. Both were hate crimes.
“Neither the public nor the private space are perceived as safe for Jews, as was seen by the recent horrific and brutal murder of Mireille Knoll, who survived the Holocaust to be stabbed and burnt in her home. The general feeling shared by Jews, as individuals and as a community, is that antisemitism has entered a new phase, and is widespread in most parts of the world,” Kantor said.
He also mentioned the antisemitism crisis surrounding the UK’s Labour Party.
“Jeremy Corbyn’s ascendancy in the British Labour Party means that he is a possible future prime minister,” Kantor said. “His followers and supporters openly share on social media some of the most malevolent Holocaust denial and international Jewish banking conspiracies reminiscent of The Protocols of the Elders of Zion, some of this is sometimes even condoned by Corbyn himself. It leads us to believe that this normalization of Jew-hatred has reached the highest levels.”
While 2017 saw a worldwide decrease in violent antisemitic incidents of about 9%, some of the recent violent cases have been perpetrated more brutally, causing more harm. Moreover, the report said that this decrease is overshadowed by what is seen by the Jewish communities as a dramatic increase in all other forms of antisemitic manifestations, many of which are not even reported, most notably harassment in schools and on social media.
A certain corrosion of Jewish communal life was observed, and according to the study, Jews believe that antisemitism has entered a new phase, with expressions of classic traditional antisemitism used increasingly.
This corrosion was especially noticed in schools, when “some Jewish pupils moved to Catholic schools, where the fees are lower and there are no Muslims,” the report said.
“If in previous years we saw different types of antisemitism – antisemitism of the far Right, antisemitism of the far Left, and an antisemitism masked as anti-Israel – now it has transformed more openly into classic antisemitism,” Kantor said. “There has been an increase in open, unashamed and explicit hatred directed against Jews. The Jew as exploiter, the Jew as killer, the Jew as banker. It is like we have regressed 100 years.”
#1 by Gianpaolo Mondini on 04/14/2018 - 9:34
The silence from the little jews on the big jews’ crimes, ensures that they will catch shrapnel too.
Funny how jews refuse to look in the mirror! What punks!!
#2 by Brooklyn Dave on 04/14/2018 - 9:34
For starters, in Germany, they should have a mass rally in support of that old lady who expressed some supposedly anti-Semitic verbiage – or was it anti-migrant?
#3 by Brooklyn Dave on 04/14/2018 - 9:34
Instead of some idiot taking out some old Jewish lady, someone should have gone against the Jewish mafia in France who is responsible for most of the drug trafficking. Yeah the lower level dealers are Arabs and black Africans, but the big guys are Jewish.
#4 by Ricsi on 04/14/2018 - 9:34
Exploiter,killer.banker….. The truth really must hurt now at last.
#5 by mothman777 on 04/14/2018 - 9:34
Dr Moshe Kantor (doctor death?) should take a good look at the following report, and listen to the words of the rabbi, one of several on YouTube who have been recorded stating what Judaism really intends, world enslavement of all non-Jews thoughout the entire world under intended NWO government to be run from Jerusalem, with genocidally murderous Noahide Laws to be imposed throught the entire world by the Jewish-controlled United Nations, just to implement the physical slaughter of anyone practicing the Christian religion, the Muslim religion, the Hindu religion, the Buddhist religion, the Sikh religion, around 6 BILLION being intended by the Noahide Laws to be slaughtered, just in those and other ‘idolatrous’ religions alone, and ultimately, NO OTHER religion is to be allowed in the world except Judaism, AND TO CONVERT TO JUDAISM IS NOT PERMISSIBLE, AS CONVERSION TO JUDAISM IS NOT POSSIBLE ACCORDING TO THE TORAH ITSELF, WITH ALL SO-CALLED ‘CONVERSIONS’ TO JUDAISM TODAY IN REALITY ACTUALLY JUST BEING OF JEWS WHO ARE DIASPORA JEWS WHO ARE MERELY REENTERING THE JEWISH CRIME FAMILY.
https://electronicintifada.net/content/video-temple-movement-rabbi-proselytizes-genocide/14870
I think ‘Dr’ Moshe Kantor (what an obscenely inappropriate title ‘Doctor’ is for that lying genocidally murderous scum) should be compelled under international law to go on the stand in international court and be required to explain and attempt to ‘justify’ the stated intention contained within the Jewish Torah for all Gentiles in the entire world to be PHYSICALLY ENSLAVED, for ALL (not just the ‘so-called idolatrous’ other religions to be destroyed and forbidden by law, and for members of ALL so-called ‘idolatrous’ OTHER RELIGIONS TO BE PHYSICALLY LIQUIDATED, IN SOME BOLSHEVIK JUDAIC PURGE OF ALMOST ALL MEMBERS OF OTHER RACES AND PEOPLES ALL OVER THE ENTIRE WORLD.
Following that mass liquidation under the Noahide Laws, all remaining human beings will merely be slaves for the Jews, before they too are ultimately liquidated, to leave Jews alone on this world, exactly as Adolf Hitler stated in Mein Kampf, as that is the literal intent of the Jews, it is the case that unless people resist, even by just daring to learn what the Jews actually intend, and respond even by as little as no longer voting Jews into positions of influence and authority over them, then quite literally, the Jews will gain so much power as to be able to accomplish every directive given in the Torah, to enslave and then literally to ultimately physically exterminate all non-Jews in the entire world.
AND WE ARE NOT BEING INVITED TO CONVERT TO JUDAISM, ONE MAY NOTICE, NOT THAT ANY SANE OR EVEN HUMAN BEING WOULD EVEN CONSIDER CONVERTING T SUCH PURE HATRED AS JUDAISM, nor will we ever be invited to convert, we will simply just be enslaved and then simply just exterminated, just as the Christians were in Russia under Trotsky, Lenin and Stalin.
What would ‘Dr’ Moshe Kantor say about that in court? Well, of course, in a Jewish-controlled court, as most courts are throughout the world, being Talmudic courts in effect, he would say “that is all lies”, that the allegations were the product of very sick ‘anti-semitic’ people, who are all political extremists and dangerous terrorists against the Jews at that, filled with irrational and prejudiced ‘hatred’ against the Jews, that all those who manifest any such criticism or oppostion to the Torah edicts to enslave and ultimately kill all non-Jews in the world to be declared mentally ill, as Jews are actually pressing for ‘anti-semitisim’ to be declared a mental illness, especially ‘holocaust denial’, or merley locked up in prison for many years.
The Jews cannot allow such knowledgeable people talking to the other goyim, lest those other goyim find out the real truth too and stop consenting to Jews dominating their lives, as the Jews in political power lead the Gentiles towards total enslavement and total physical destruction of their own peoples, races and nations, and that is why the Jews in power wish to have them locked away in prisons and mental hospitals as ‘dangerous’, using their ‘Jewdiciary’, their so-called psychiatrists, and so on, who are in truth, actually heavily political agents of a military dictatorship, just as under Russian Communism, a condition was invented called ‘Sluggish Schizophrenia’, and that fake diagnosis in actually healthy people was used to lock political dissidents away and damage their brains with effective chemical surgery with so-called ‘anti-psychotic’ drugs, known to actually damage and shrink the brain, and those drugs are used just the same in many coutires, including the US and UK today.
But in a REAL court, ‘Dr Moshe Kantor would be ordered to be placed in a secure mental hospital as a terrorist agitator who is thus a clear and present danger to the very physical survival of the entire non-Jewish human race, and every other vindictive, prejudiced, hate-filled Jewish bastard should be held in a secure place with him (a place like Birobidzhan?) to prevent the Jews actually completing their plans, which are indeed, very near completion, as their NATO military machine is not too far away from being set in motion to implement the Noahide Laws to accomplish the next stage of the genocidal Jewish objectives, all NATO nations being under Jewish control already.
NATO soldiers and police forces in the NATO countries should wake up and shrug off their Jewish controllers, and then devote themselves to liberating and protecting their own peoples, no longer offering any service to the entirely hostile worldwide Jewish parasite Tribe or Israel, as that criminal terrorist state must be legally dissolved by a new international legal body which must be formed to remove the current legitimate status of that terrorist base that is so perversely allowed to maintain it’s murderous nuclear Samson Option, with which Israel is still allowed (by crypto-Jewish infiltrators within our western governments) to threaten the entire world.
#6 by mothman777 on 04/14/2018 - 9:34
#7 by Colin on 04/14/2018 - 9:34
As antisemitism rises, so does their sense of entitlement .I don’t mean to come off as antisemitic but phuck the Jews.