Israel calls for punishing those who document army violations against Palestinians

MEMO – Israel's right-wing Yisrael Beiteinu, led by Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman, is pushing for a new law to punish those who document the Israeli soldiers activities during their army service, Israeli Channel 7 reported. The draft law calls for anyone who films soldiers during their military service to be handed a -year jail term which would increase to ten years if the content is classified as "detrimental to Israeli security."

