TUT Broadcast Apr 12, 2018

Tonight’s program–President Donald Trump declares that the US is ‘getting out of Syria, like real soon’, and in the midst of universal opposition to his declaration by the Neo Cons in Washington DC and the Zealots in Tel Aviv, as predictable as cold weather in January, yet another ‘gas attack’ takes place, blamed on the Assad government, and with it, the screeching demands on the part of Judea, Inc for US military action.

Trump’s chest beating, accompanied by threats of a missile launch and then him stepping back from it all as the world sits fearful of what happens next–A display on Trump’s part, aimed at raising the terror level in the world as a means of waking people up to the very real danger of war we all face, or is he–as so many ‘experts’ in the 9/11 ‘Truth Movement’ claim–merely doing as he is told by his ‘masters’ in Tel Aviv.

As usual, not for the faint of heart or hopelessly closed-minded, so listen only at the risk of receiving a heaping, healthy dose of the ugly truth.