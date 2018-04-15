Trump’s proposed Syria bugout leaves Israel exposed and paves the way for more terrorism

ed note–ok, let’s go through this line by line–

1. ‘The Israelis are alarmed by the prospect of the United States preparing to cut and run in the wake of the defeat of ISIS terrorists. The consequences of such a move are as ominous as they are obvious.’

Oh ye, of little faith. Is this not the same ‘Israel’ that was saved time and again by yahweh, the violent, racist, vindictive deity of the Hebrews? The plagues of Egypt, ending with the angel of death visiting the first born in every household…The parting of the Red Sea…The pillar of fire at night and the sandstorm by day, etc, etc, etc.

What, we’d like to know, can the US offer that is better than the holy hell which yahweh, the violent, racist, vindictive deity of the Hebrews was willing to utilize in the past in making his divine demands known?

Once again, understanding the core issue that serves as the beating heart of the Jewish question/Jewish problem is not as hard to understand or as complex in nature as people have been led to believe by various ‘experts’ and intellectuals. In sum, the Jews as a group are a people who throughout history have been plagued by mental illnesses of varying types and degrees, due both to the disconnect from reality that serves as the meat and potatoes of their religion/tradition and made worse by the insular inbreeding that is the inevitable by-product of those religious beliefs.

Next–

2. ‘Trump is adamant that all U.S. forces leave Syria within six months, which is consistent with his campaign promises. While Trump pledged to defeat ISIS, he has always made it clear that he wants no part of “nation-building,” a term he regards with almost as much hostility as “illegal immigration.” The idea that America is being played for suckers by foreigners while domestic needs go begging is a quintessential Trump attitude and one that remains popular with a war-weary public.’

Wham, baam, thank you ma’am. In that one paragraph is explained why the Jews–both on the right and on the left–were organized and unified in their opposition to ‘candidate’ Trump and why the Jews–both on the right and on the left–are today organized and unified in their opposition to President Trump and why they are maniacal in their drive to force him from the White House. All the geniuses and ‘experts’ who claim it is all ‘an act’ are too stupid and too much in love with their own self-perceived/over-inflated sense of their intellectual superiority to do the simple math that lies before them. The Jews want Trump gone because part of his mission in ‘making America great again’ contains as part of that plan some of the 5 most hated, dreaded words ever uttered by human lips–

‘No more wars for Israel’.

And finally–

3. ‘While Trump’s support for Israel is exceptional, his isolationist tendencies are placing the Jewish state in potential peril as it looks to a future in which the Iranians will have a knife at its throat with only an indifferent and possibly hostile Russia there to restrain them.’

This is likely (or at least in part) Trump’s plan–Pull the US out of the Middle East and leave in the vacuum a powerful Iran as the attack dog keeping Israel and her entire ‘Greater Israel’ plan stopped dead in its tracks with a powerful Russia holding the leash of that attack dog.

But, but, but…Trump’s ‘Jewish’ daughter….His Jew-rusalem declaration…The pancake on his head at the Whining Wall…’

Yeah, yeah, we know…Heard all about it now a million times.

Jewish News Service

This week, Netanyahu got a different view of the Trump presidency—and he didn’t like it one bit. Accounts of a phone conversation between the two leaders held this week following Trump’s public declaration that he intended to withdraw U.S. troops from Syria as soon as possible describe it as “tense.”

Like Trump’s national-security team, the Israelis are alarmed by the prospect of the United States preparing to cut and run in the wake of the defeat of ISIS terrorists. The consequences of such a move are as ominous as they are obvious. Though the White House partially walked back his unscripted promise of a pullout, subsequent accounts of the behind-the-scenes discussions report that Trump is adamant that all U.S. forces leave Syria within six months.

That’s consistent with the president’s campaign promises. While Trump pledged to defeat ISIS, he has always made it clear that he wants no part of “nation-building,” a term he regards with almost as much hostility as “illegal immigration.” The idea that America is being played for suckers by foreigners while domestic needs go begging is a quintessential Trump attitude and one that remains popular with a war-weary public.

Yet it’s also true that what Trump is planning on doing in Syria is virtually identical to the same policies of Obama that he repeatedly condemned.

In short, the rise of ISIS was made possible by two factors.

First, Obama’s decision to avoid enforcing that “red line” concerning Syrian President Bashar Assad’s use of chemical weapons was primarily motivated by his desire to avoid antagonizing Iran. The U.S. refusal to take action in Syria created a vacuum in that country that was matched by the one in Iraq after Obama precipitately withdrew all U.S. troops. With America eschewing the necessary (if dirty) work of rebuilding the areas it had reclaimed from terrorists, what Trump would now be doing is to replicate the same conditions that spawned ISIS on Obama’s watch. Another U.S. bugout will mean ISIS or some new Islamist group would almost certainly rise again.

That’s bad enough, but the stakes in Syria are even higher now than they were a few years ago.

Because second, Iran’s successful intervention in the Syrian civil war has led to its establishing a military presence on Israel’s northern border. Though Israel has made it clear that it will not tolerate the creation of permanent Iranian bases, Tehran has continued to dig in despite occasional Israeli strikes intended to take out anti-aircraft installations or to interdict the transfer of Iranian weapons to its Hezbollah auxiliaries in Lebanon. Iran has acted with the acquiescence of Russia, which, thanks to Obama’s decisions and now those of Trump, has become the pre-eminent power in the region.

To date, Iranian adventurism has been checked by the presence of U.S. and other coalition forces in Syria and Iraq, reinforced by the strength of Kurdish fighters who were a key element in defeating ISIS. A U.S. pullout will allow Iran to establish what will be for all intents and purposes a land bridge to Hezbollah and the Mediterranean. That will make Israel’s northern border even more insecure. It will also leave the Kurds, who are under constant attack from Turkey, isolated and vulnerable.

When Trump outlined the details of his “America First” foreign policy in December, his assurances that he would not let the terrorists or the Iranians get the upper hand or leave allies in the lurch proved encouraging. But if Trump’s desire to abdicate U.S. responsibilities prevails over the justified concerns of his foreign-policy team—and his Israeli and Saudi allies—then all of the cogent criticisms he made about Obama’s mistakes will apply with equal vigor to his own policies.

A desire to avoid the perplexing complexities of the long-term struggle against Islamists is understandable. So, too, is being wary of long-term commitments in conflicts that have no end game in sight. But the fight against Islamist terror is a generational war, rather than one that can be quickly ended by a military victory. Trump deserves great credit for unleashing the U.S. military in a way that defeated ISIS after a stalemate under Obama. But if he pulls out of Syria without putting in place a nation-building force to ensure stability, then he will be throwing away his victory—just as Obama threw away the victory achieved by the Iraq surge. Doing so will make life difficult for U.S. allies that Trump cares about, as well as undermine U.S. interests.

There’s no denying that while Trump’s support for Israel is exceptional, his isolationist tendencies are placing the Jewish state in potential peril as it looks to a future in which the Iranians will have a knife at its throat with only an indifferent and possibly hostile Russia there to restrain them.

This is one instance when Trump needs to listen to his advisers and avoid telegraphing—much as Obama did about his planned pullouts—U.S. strategy in a way that will embolden America’s enemies and leave Israel holding the bag. Trump has rightly criticized Obama for dreadful mistakes that made the world less safe. He should think twice about doing the exact same thing.