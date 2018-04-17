How They Do It–‘Trump is Unfit to Command’

With the president in an agitated state and preoccupied with his legal troubles, this is no time for war.

ed note–This is coming from–of all people, David Frum, Mr. NeoCon himself . He–along with all his twinlings in the La Kosher Nostra, including Kristol , the Kagan brothers, Eliot Cohen , Elliot Abrams, Paul Wolfowitz, etc–who set into motion not only events such as 9/11 itself, but as well, all the murder and mayhem that followed now known as the ‘war on terror’–have been singularly united in their opposition to Trump, and now with this latest ploy on the part of Frum, have truly demonstrated that there is no bridge too far or some act of shapeshifting too difficult for them in trying to undermine his presidency.

Please consider exactly the posture which Frum is adopting here. Frum–who loves any and all butchery (and especially if it is brought by America) against those deemed ‘EOZ’, i.e. enemies of Zion in the way that a vampire loves blood–now has the chutzpah to pretend opposing Trump’s recent strikes in Syria, based upon Trump’s ‘instability’, (as if George W. Bush had even a SHRED of sanity or intelligence) as well as ‘the safety of the United States and the peace of the world’ and the manner by which Trump’s ‘instability’ is ‘subverting the American constitutional scheme’

What can be said about all of this, other than what has been said before a million times already–

‘Fish swim, birds fly, and Jews lie…’

What Frum lets slip out like an unplanned burp in midsentence is as follows–

‘The missile strikes sharply reversed Trump’s public statements only nine days before that the U.S. would be ending its Syria role soon’.

Let’s just revisit that again briefly–

‘the U.S. would be ending its Syria role soon’.

Frum is a Jew who is deeply embedded within/operates at the highest levels of the ‘Deep State’. He is not just some inbred, cross-eyed, lisping, drooling West Bank settler adorned with pigtails and wearing a knit pancake on his head, but rather an inbred, cross-eyed, lisping, drooling well-educated/well-placed/well-trained agent for Israel who travels in very strategically-sensitive circles. He steered GWB in the satanic black mass known as the US invasion/destruction of Iraq. Despite being a ‘right-winger’, during the 8 years of Obama he and the aforementioned members of La Nosher Nostra maintained a quiet, semi-incestuous relationship with their counterparts on ‘the left’ in influencing Obama to oversee the ‘Arab Spring’, to officiate the satanic black mass known as the destruction of Libya and subsequent murder of Ghaddafi and the creation of ISIL, ISIS and all the murder and mayhem that has taken place in Syria since then.

Having said this, Frum–being that ‘well-educated/well-placed/well-trained agent for Israel who travels in very strategically-sensitive circles’, understands EXACTLY what Trump’s ‘game’ is and in particular his strategic reasons for launching those missile strikes in Syria which Frum described as ‘a stunt’. He understands that Trump has been forced into a political trap by the very same LKN which seeks Trump’s removal and that ordering limited (and for the most part relatively harmless) strikes against abandoned targets gives Trump exactly the wiggle room he needs to avoid being cut down by triangulated crossfire in the present ambush that has been set for him.

Anyone doubting that this is what is motivating Frum in all of this need merely ask for themselves the following question–

If it were President Mike Pence who had launched these strikes, would not the title of this piece be instead ‘Pence–The President that both America and Israel needed all along’.

David Frum for theatlantic.com

The weekend news from Washington featured two story lines: the U.S.-led coalition missile strikes against Syrian government forces, and President Trump’s most extreme Twitter meltdown to date. The question for all the world to worry over: How closely are these two story lines interconnected? How and to what extent is the president’s increasingly extreme mental state obtruding on the national security of the United States?

The most important business of the day on Friday, April 13, was to sign off on that night’s planned missile strike against government forces in Syria. The decision was a heavy one, involving risks of conflict with Russia and Iran. It also sharply reversed Trump’s public statements only nine days before that the U.S. would be ending its Syria role soon.

And yet that’s not where Trump’s brain was. Starting at 8 a.m. that day and continuing into the afternoon, the president erupted with sequence of rage tweets against former FBI director James Comey, demanding that he be prosecuted, calling him a “slime ball,” and congratulating himself for firing Comey.

Yet when the president stepped before the TV cameras at 8 p.m. to announce the strikes, most pundits and most politicians temporarily disregarded that same-day evidence of the president’s agitated mental state. The impulse to rally around the flag seized American elites, even many Trump critics, who saluted the president’s leadership. The strong dormant desire to discover some normality in this most abnormal administration reasserted itself. As happened the last time he launched missiles into Syria, almost exactly a year before, Trump went to bed that night to praise that he had proven himself presidential.

Whatever satisfaction he got from that praise quickly faded. On Sunday morning, Trump apparently awoke again in a state of crazed rage. He was angry that his Saturday morning use of the phrase “mission accomplished” had raised eyebrows. He tweeted an angry insistence that his use was not a mistake. It was smart! He would do it again! He resumed blasting at Comey from 7:42 onward, coming to rest only at 10:44 with a message of self-reassurance about the great job he was doing and how popular he was.

“Just hit 50% in the Rasmussen Poll, much higher than President Obama at same point. With all of the phony stories and Fake News, it’s hard to believe! Thank you America, we are doing Great Things.”

So many people have so much difficulty joining their awareness of the president’s instability to their commentary on U.S. military actions. They mentally update the famous line of Donald Rumsfeld’s: “You don’t go to war with the commander-in-chief you want. You go to war with the commander-in-chief you have.” Yet if any other aspect of U.S. military power were in the same damaged condition as the supreme executive authority, responsible people would pause at going to war at all. If the aircraft were inoperable, the warships unseaworthy, or the troops disaffected—wise decision-makers would refrain from deploying them. All those instruments are in good condition, fortunately. But the person in charge is not. His severe personal legal jeopardy dominates his thoughts and deranges his behavior. That’s a strategic fact at least as real and important as the need to uphold the taboo against chemical weapons.

Even if he’s offering to take you to church, you don’t get into a car with a drunken driver. That same caution should operate with Trump, even if you might otherwise approve any particular decision that emerges from his administration.

This president is not in command of himself. He’s obsessed with his own problems. He seethes with rage and resentment for all the world to view—and those emotions are visibly distorting his decision-making. The consolation we’re offered for this broken presidency is that the president is not in fact truly in charge of it. Decisions about war and peace are not really being made by Trump, but by more judicious and responsible people behind the scenes. Even if that were true, it’s not exactly cheering: The safety of the United States and the peace of the world is being protected by subverting the American constitutional scheme. But worse, it’s not exactly true. The second-year Trump foreign-policy team is being restaffed in ways that make it even less judicious and responsible than the year-one team. And it is Trump who is responsible for that restaffing.

The Syria operation was mostly a stunt: It sends a message of disapproval without altering the administration’s inward acceptance of Assad’s victory in the Syrian Civil War. Trump even tweeted notice of the missile strike 60 hours in advance, extending the Russians and Syrians time to ready themselves. The risk that this strike could escalate into something more serious seems vanishingly small.

But other and larger military decisions loom ahead: Iran, Korea, Afghanistan, and conceivably even confrontations with China. The person nominally in charge is in no psychic state for his office. His condition is deteriorating—and with that personal deterioration, there also deteriorates America’s security and standing in the world.