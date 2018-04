UK – Theresa May’s Husband’s Investment Firm Made a “Financial Killing” from the Bombing of Syria

GLOBAL RESEARCH – Whilst it is pretty obvious that almost all married couples act as informal advisors to each other in come capacity, Tyrie’s admission that the Prime Minister’s husband has such a great influence over his wife’s decisions is made all the more worrying by the fact that Mr May – who is a Senior Executive at a £1.4Tn investment firm – stands to benefit financially from the decisions his wife, the Prime Minister, makes. CONTINUE READING