Meanwhile… South Carolina Moves to Censor Palestine Advocacy at Public Colleges and Universities

Language aimed at censoring Palestine advocacy at South Carolina’s public colleges and universities was added to a 2018-2019 budget bill last week. If passed, the budget will codify a widely discredited re-definition of antisemitism that classifies virtually all criticism of Israel and Israeli government policy as inherently antisemitic. The legislation would require public colleges and universities in South Carolina to use this overbroad definition when investigating alleged acts of antisemitism on campuses. CONTINUE READING