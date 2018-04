ED-NOTE – A good article by Gilad Atzmon but let us not get distracted from the bull’s eye, that is from the millenary jewish messianic plan which had been concocted thousands of years before any oil had ever been found in the Golan Heights or the Middle East in general. Oil or not, water or not, Israel wants the whole of Syria, she wants the whole of Greater Syria, for one reason and one reason only: GREATER ISRAEL.