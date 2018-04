Over 500 Latin American Artists Endorse Cultural Boycott of Israel

Over 500 Latin American artists have publicly endorsed the Palestinian call for a cultural boycott of Israel. They pledged not to perform or exhibit in Israel and to decline Israeli funding, until Israel respects the comprehensive rights of the Palestinian people under international law. The signatories include poets, painters, rappers, theater directors, filmmakers, actors, writers, and musicians from 17 Latin American countries. CONTINUE READING Share this: Facebook

