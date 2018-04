Russia & Iran drop dollar trade by extending oil-for-goods supply agreement

RT – The first delivery of Iranian crude oil to Russia under the oil-for-goods program has been completed and the sides aim to extend the deal for five years, according to Russian Energy Ministry Aleksandr Novak. “The agreement is effective; it has been extended for the year, but in general, we think it should be extended for five years,” he said. CONTINUE READING Share this: Facebook

