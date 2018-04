UK – British propaganda and disinformation, a longtime imperial and colonial tradition

STRATEGIC CULTURE FOUNDATION – When it comes to creating bogus news stories and advancing false narratives, the British intelligence services have few peers. In fact,Recently, the world has witnessed such MI-6 subterfuge in news stories alleging that Russia carried out a novichok nerve agent attack against a Russian émigré and his daughter in Salisbury, England. This propaganda barrage was quickly followed by yet another – the latest in a series of similar fabrications – alleging the Syrian government attacked civilians in Douma, outside of Damascus, with chemical weapons. CONTINUE READING