UK – Syrian ‘Rebels’ Used Sarin Nerve Gas Sold by Britain

ED-NOTE – While we have our noses deep in the here and now, while our minds are consistently bombarded from one breaking (fake) news to another faster than what our brains can actually process, while the world loves to blame America for all of the world’s evil (though it can oftentimes be justified), we too easily forget the nefarious and ongoing destructive legacy of Britain, rightly christened the Yiddish Empire by the inenarrable Michael Collins Piper (may God have mercy on his soul). No country has sown more seeds of blood, chaos and destruction in the Middle East than Britain, from Wahhabism to the Balfour Declaration to the Sykes-Picot agreement to the Muslim Brotherhood to the White Helmets etc. etc. etc. So while most people love to hate Trump and the USA in general, we have to give credit where credit is due and remind ourselves of the atrocious history and never ending bloody contribution of Britain to the worldwide chaos.