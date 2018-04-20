Russian FM– ‘Putin and Trump won’t allow a war’

Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov says ‘100%’ US, Russia, won’t allow tensions to deteriorate into warfare.

Israel National News

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Friday morning said Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump will not allow the tension between their countries to turn into a military confrontation or war.

“If we’re talking about the risk of warfare, I’m 100% certain that the militaries [of both countries] will not allow that, and obviously Putin and President Trump will not allow it,” Lavrov told the RIA Novosti news agency.

“At the end of the day, they are leaders, who were chosen by their people, and they are responsible for their nations’ welfare.”

Earlier this week, Lavrov told BBC that Russia is “losing the last remnants of trust” that it had with the US, but emphasized that the trust level is “not yet zero.”

He also echoed Trump’s words, saying the relationship between Russia and the US is “worse” than it was during the Cold War, since “there were channels of communication and there was no obsession with Russophobia.” Now, he said, the channels of communication are significantly decreased.