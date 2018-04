Ahed Tamimi ‘Should Have Gotten a Bullet’: Israeli Lawmaker

The Deputy Knesset Speaker Bezalel Smotrich said 17-year-old Ahed Tamimi, the Palestinian teenager who has become a symbol of Palestinian resistance against Israeli occupation, should have “gotten a bullet” for slapping the Israeli soldier. “In my opinion, she should have gotten a bullet, at least in the kneecap. That would have put her under house arrest for the rest of her life,” he wrote on Twitter Saturday. CONTINUE READING