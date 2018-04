FRANCE – Rothschild Sponsored Macron: ‘We Must Remove Assad And Rebuild Syria’

‘French’ President Emmanuel Macron has said that President Bashar al-Assad needs to be ‘overthrown’ in order to build a “new Syria” that will fit into the new world order. The Rothschild sponsored President spoke to Fox News on Sunday saying that France and its allies “would have to build a new Syria after the war,” adding that the US role would be “very important” in the process. Macron went on to say that foreign states should “remain in Syria” because of the “threat” of Iran and Syrian President Bashar Assad. CONTINUE READING