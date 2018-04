Landmark bill restricting criticism of Israel sneaks through South Carolina Senate

IF AMERICANS KNEW – South Carolina is poised to be the first state to pass legislation to adopt an Israel-centric definition for “anti-Semitism.” This will then apply to the state’s campuses, potentially limiting discussion of Israel-Palestine to one-sided information that fosters U.S. policies that provide Israel $10 million per day. The bill has been heralded in Israel as a “a landmark bill” that will lead change across the U.S. and the world. CONTINUE READING