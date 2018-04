Syria to Get Free S-300 Missile Systems From Russia, Sending Strong Message to Israel

Moscow will equip Syria’s armed forces with S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems , Russian officials have reportedly said, raising the prospect of fresh tensions in the region.

The Kremlin, which in previous years had bowed to Israeli pressure to not supply the systems to Damascus, has threatened to change its stance after U.S. and U.K.-led attacks on Syria earlier this month, in reaction to an alleged chemical weapons attack in Douma.