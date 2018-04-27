«
»

“Gaza is about to explode,” warns UN envoy


gaza

ELECTRONIC INTIFADA – The Israeli human rights group B’Tselem urged the United Nations on Thursday to “do all in its power – and its responsibility” to protect unarmed demonstrators in Gaza, one day after journalist Ahmad Abu Hussein died of injuries sustained while covering protests on 13 April.

ED-NOTE – The very fact that it is an israeli/ an occupier, a supremacist and racist by nature ‘human rights’ group that is urging the UN to do something sums up the whole Palestinian and Middle Eastern tragedy. Why is it that Palestinians have allowed ‘anti-zionist’ Jews and Jewish ‘human rights’ groups to lead their movement, dictate their goals and control their narrative? Why? When will Palestinians finally, finally understand that for as long as they have JEWS (i.e. their daily tormentors, i.e. the Prophets killers) as their PR Managers and spokespeople, they will never ever be able to be heard or have justice been done to them?  CONTINUE READING

 

This entry was posted on 04/27/2018, 9:34 and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

  1. Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: