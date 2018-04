LOL!!! Israeli Defense Minister: “The Iranian Regime Is In Its Final Days”

ZERO HEDGE – Israel’s Defense Minister says Iran is on the brink of economic and military collapse, and that Israel will attack Tehran “and destroy every Iranian military outpost in Syria threatening Israel,” according to Arab-language publication Elaph and reported by Israeli media Thursday. They know that the Iranian regime is in its final days and will soon collapse,” said Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman, adding “If they attack Tel Aviv, we will attack Tehran.” ,” said Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman, adding “.” CONTINUE READING Share this: Facebook

