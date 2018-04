ROMANIA – The Romanian President demands his country is run from Bucharest and not Tel Aviv

EURASIA FUTURE – When Romania’s Prime Minister Viorica Dancila announced that her country would move its “Israeli” Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem/Al-Quds in line with the United States, she did not consult her President as Romanian law demands (…) does not cope with her position of the prime minister of Romania and thus it turns the government into a vulnerability for Romania….That is why I call publicly for her resignation“. President Klaus Iohannis has stated that the Premier’s decision ““. CONTINUE READING Share this: Facebook

Email

Google

Twitter

More

Tumblr

Print



Pinterest

LinkedIn



Reddit

Like this: Like Loading... Related

This entry was posted on 04/27/2018, 9:34 and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.