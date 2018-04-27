South Korea credits Trump for opening door to talks with North
CNN – South Korea’s foreign minister has said she believes President Donald Trump is largely responsible for bringing North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to the negotiating table.
“Clearly, credit goes to President Trump (…) He’s been determined to come to grips with this from day one.”
