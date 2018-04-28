33% of Jews Believe in a Biblical Deity While Only 10% of Jews Identify as Atheists

ED-NOTE – As we have highlighted in the article The Clash of Civilizations for Dummies: Judea’s War Between Christianity and Islam, Judaism is NOT a religion in the sense this word is generally understood: “Unlike any other religion, Judaism does NOT require belief in God and does not believe in Life after Death. It only requires obeisance to ‘the Law’ as laid out within the pages of both the Torah, and its exegesis, the Talmud, as well as allegiance to the Tribe. And although there is no immortality after death for the individual Jew however, the manner by which this is reconciled is by making the Jewish people itself immortal through tradition, the law, and allegiance to Jews as a group.

For the individual Jews, this life is all there is. There is no Judgement Day, no retribution for one’s evil deeds. This is perhaps the Jews’ greatest strength because they are free from the same moral constraints and guilt found within Christianity and Islam which allows them to empty an automatic rifle into the body of a Palestinian infant and go to bed afterwards and sleep like a baby.”

TIMES OF ISRAEL – The vast majority of American Jews believe in God, but not in the God of the Bible, according to a new study.

A survey by the Pew Research Center , conducted last December and released Wednesday, showed that 89 percent of American Jews believe in God, compared to 99% of Christians, 72% of unaffiliated people, and 90% of Americans overall.

But only 33% of Jews believe in a biblical God, compared to 80% of Christians. A majority of Jews believe in “some other higher power of spiritual force in the universe,” according to the study. Ten percent of Jews do not believe in God.

There was a large margin of error for the Jewish sample of the survey: 12.9%, as only 155 Jews were surveyed.

Fewer Jews than Christians also believe that God is all-knowing, all-powerful, and loves everyone. Seventy percent of Jews believe God is all-loving, but fewer than 40% believe God is all-powerful and 49% say God is all-knowing. Thirty percent of Jews believe God possesses all three attributes, as opposed to three-quarters of Christians; and 23% believe God has none of them. Half of Jews say “God determines [a] mix of big and little things.”

Sixty-three percent of Jews say they talk to God, and 9% say God talks to them. But only 37% of Jews believe God will judge all people based on their deeds, as opposed to nearly 80% of Christians. About six in 10 Jews believe that God has protected or rewarded them, and about three in 10 say God has punished them.