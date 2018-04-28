Israeli minister: North Korea, Iran cooperating on ballistic missile program

I-24 NEWS – Following the historic summit between North and South Korea on Friday, which ended with a pledge to denuclearize the peninsula as well as seeking a “peace regime” to end the 65 year-old war, Israel’s Transportation and Intelligence Minister, Israel Katz, said that US President Trump now has a better chance of renegotiating the Iran nuclear deal.

Speaking to Reuters, Katz said “He (Trump) will have more power against Iran now and maybe to convince the European Union not to be the weak link in the coalition.”

“I think it will be very good if the North Koreans will finish and go out of the nuclear business and capabilities. It will also be good to our region, because there is a connection,” the intelligence minister added.

According to Katz, Iran and North Korea have been developing ballistic missiles together which he claimed to have evidence of.

“Yes, I think there is cooperation as it belongs to developing the ballistic missiles. And we have the evidence. We have a lot of evidence.”

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and the South’s President Moon Jae-in “confirmed the common goal of realizing, through complete denuclearization, a nuclear-free Korean Peninsula”.

For years, Pyongyang insisted it would never give up the “treasured sword” of its nuclear arsenal, which it says it needs to defend itself against a possible US invasion, but it has offered to put it up for negotiation in exchange for security guarantees, according to Seoul.

However, Kim made no public reference to doing so at Friday’s spectacular summit.

-Nuclear deal deadline-

Newly appointed US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, commented on Trump’s decision to pull out of the Iran nuclear deal after a NATO meeting in Brussels on Thursday, saying “There has been no decision made. The president has been clear. Absent a substantial fix, absent overcoming the shortcomings, the flaws of the deal, he is unlikely to stay in that deal past this May.”

Israel Katz reflected the position of the Israeli government on Iran, which is in line with Pompeo whose is regarded as a hawk.

“I think that now we have to be very tough with Iran,” Katz said.

France’s President Emmanuel Macron was hosted by Trump in Washington on a landmark state visit on Tuesday in which the Iran nuclear deal was discussed widely.