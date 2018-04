Rabbis demand House candidate to stop comparing infanticide to Holocaust

Kansas City’s Steve Fitzgerald likened Planned Parenthood to a Nazi concentration camp, brought up Mengele in debate over aborted fetal tissue

1. The ‘good rabbis’ are not ‘urging’ anything. Jews don’t ‘urge’. They demand with veiled (and sometimes not-so-veiled) threats about what kind of holy hell is about to be dumped into a person’s life who doesn’t give them what they want.

2. There are several reasons why the Jews as a group are united in their opposition to what this candidate is doing in comparing the systemic slaughter of the most helpless of any society’s members–unborn children–to that ‘holy of holies’ known as the Hollerco$t–

A. As a religion, a cult, whatever we want to call it, Judaism gives carte blanche to the business of infanticide and always has. It doesn’t consider the child in the womb of its mother to be a person imbued with the same rights to life, liberty and pursuit of happiness as anyone else, and it has been this denial of personhood that has served as the foundation upon which the legalized slaughter of children in the West has been based, that the victims are not ‘people’ yet by virtue of not being born. As discussed in an Oped entitled ‘Why Are Jews So Pro-Abortion?’ , our esteemed Hebraic author expounds upon this fact in length, to wit–

‘…To put it plainly, Jewish law allows for abortion. For the first 40 days of gestation, a fetus is considered “mere fluid” and the fetus is regarded as part of the mother for the duration of the pregnancy. It is not considered to have the status of personhood until birth and if the mother’s life is in danger from the pregnancy, even in labor, the fetus may be sacrificed to save her life, unless the baby’s head has already emerged. Only then is the fetus or baby considered to be a nefesh, a soul. Elsewhere, the Mishnah teaches that “If a [pregnant] woman is about to be executed, they do not wait for her until she gives birth. But if she had already sat on the birthstool, they wait for her until she gives birth.” Birth, not gestation, is the critical marker, here.’

This business of the baby’s head having emerged being the determinative factor as to whether or not it is a ‘person’ in the technical sense is very relevant here in understanding the logic behind the absolutely grisly business of late term abortions in America where a child–sometimes as far along in its development as 9 months, is manipulated within the womb so that its feet can be delivered first and its head remain in the birth canal, (which according to Judaic law means it is still not a ‘nefesh’, or soul) at which time the abortionist punctures the back of child’s head with a pair of scissors, insets a catheter tube and sucks out its brains, thus delivering a dead child with its organs still in tact that are then harvested and sold.

But just as important as all of the aforediscussed is what the term ‘Holocaust’ means in the Judaic lexicon. As a ‘burnt offering’ it is the process within Judaism whereby a spotless, blameless victim is killed and then burned in order to atone for sins and thus appease the angry, violent, and vindictive god of the Jews, yahweh. Since Jews do not consider Gentiles to be humans but merely beasts of burden and donkeys created human form to better serve the Jews (as infamously described by Israel’s former Chief Rabbi Ovadia Yosef shortly before he died and went to hell) then the murder of unborn Gentile children cannot be a ‘holocaust’ per se, as only Jews are humans and ‘spotless’ victims.

What this–the concerted screeching campaign on the part of these rabbis against comparing the murder of the most innocent and helpless of all persons–unborn children–to that non-event said to have taken place during the 3rd Reich–should demonstrate to all is the utterly remorseless, pitiless, brutal, barbaric and bloodthirsty electrical current that drives Judaic thinking and which animates Judaic behavior, and especially against Gentiles of all stripes. There is no holocaust of persons that counts or compares to Judaic suffering, past, present, future/real or imagined.

Times of Israel

A group of rabbis is urging a Republican politician from Kansas City to stop comparing abortion to the Holocaust.

The Rabbinical Association of Kansas City wrote a letter to State Sen. Steve Fitzgerald saying his words “abuse the memory of the murdered victims of the Nazi regime,” the Kansas City Star reported Thursday.

Fitzgerald, who is running to be the Republican nominee for a House seat in Kansas’s 2nd District, has compared Planned Parenthood to a Nazi concentration camp and brought up infamous Nazi doctor Josef Mengele in a Kansas senate debate over an amendment involving aborted fetal tissue.

Fitzgerald made the Planned Parenthood comments last year after he was informed someone made a donation to the organization in his name. He compared the logic of a moderate Republican to that of Mengele in a contentious debate last month.

The conservative Republican from Leavenworth said he would take the rabbis’ words “into consideration and under advisement” but would not commit to stop bringing up Holocaust topics during abortion debates.

“I don’t think anybody should accept arbitrary limits placed upon the exercise of their freedoms,” he told the Star.