Deputy defense chief, Rabbi Eli Ben-Dahan: Israel will find solutions if Syria gets S-300

I-24 NEWS – Recent declarations by Russia that it could soon deploy game-changing air defense capabilities to Syria has sparked speculation as to whether such a move would jeopardize Israel’s ability to take action against the proliferation of Iranian forces and Tehran-backed proxies on its northern borders.

While Israel’s Deputy Defense Minister Eli Ben-Dahan said deployment to Syria of advanced Russian anti-aircraft systems such as the S-300 would be a “mistake”, Israel “will find its solutions” and continue to enforce its “red lines” when it comes to Iran.

“We have made clear to the Russians that we think that would be a wrong decision,” Ben Dahan told i24NEWS in an interview last week. “It would create an unhealthy reality in the region.”

“In my opinion it is a mistake but if it happens the State of Israel will find its solutions.”

Russia’s defense ministry said last week that it plans to deliver new defense systems to Syria in the near future, where Moscow is propping up embattled forces loyal to President Bashar Al-Assad. Moscow has not explicitly indicated which systems it would send to Damascus, but has hinted that it could deploy the S-300. Such a move would mark a major change in Syria’s defense capabilities and would make Israeli jets far more vulnerable in any future operations it undertakes in the country. Russia had previously agreed with Western powers not to deploy the S-300 to Syrian bases, but threatened to backtrack on the agreement following joint US-Britain-France airstrikes on Syrian military sites on April 14 and an earlier strike on the Iran-operated T4 airbase in Syria on April 9, which was widely attributed to Israel. While Iran has repeatedly threatened retaliation for the strike, which killed seven of its countrymen, Beh Dahan says that according to his assessment the chances of that are decreasing along with the overall threat of war on Israel’s northern border.

“According to what I know, hear and assess we are not about to face a war,” Ben Dahan said. “It’s possible there will be some sort of response, but…I think the chances for even that are going down because in the end the Iranians understand, and they are also made to understand by the Russians with whom we have a very good relationship, that the State of Israel has red lines,” the deputy defense chief continued. “We won’t be able to accept Iranian soldiers close to the Israeli border, we will not be able to accept that Iran will have the freedom to send drones into Israel as they tried to do a few months ago, or that they will try to carry out all sorts of other activities that may create a platform to attack Israel from,” he said. Ben Dahan, who is second-in-command to Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman and a member of the religious nationalist Jewish Home party, reiterated Israeli warnings that Iran’s proliferation in Syria “creates instability” across the Middle East. “Iran is not a country seeking peace and stability. Iran is a country that sends proxies across the entire Middle East to create instability, in order to change the existing reality,” he said, adding that US President Donald Trump’s intentions to withdraw US troops from Syria could further complicate matters on the ground. “So long as [the US] maintains its presence in Syria it will prevent a reality that could get much more complex,” Ben Dahan said. “I believe that [US President Donald Trump] is hearing different opinions, and sometimes he thinks that the right option is to withdraw forces.” “I think that the Syrian chemical attack created a new reality that perhaps changed the President’s mind,” he surmised, referring to the alleged chemical weapons attack in Douma which prompted the wave of US-led punitive strikes against Assad’s regime forces.