EU congratulates killer of Gaza cancer patients

ELECTRONIC INTIFADA – Last year, 54 Palestinians died waiting for Israeli permits to leave the occupied Gaza Strip for medical treatment. Most of them were cancer patients. Arguably, the one person most responsible for this horrifying toll is Israeli general Yoav Mordechai, the head of COGAT, the bureaucratic arm of Israel’s military occupation in the West Bank and Gaza Strip. That makes him in effect the military ruler of millions of Palestinians. CONTINUE READING Share this: Facebook

