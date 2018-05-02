«
FLASHBACK – UK: The NHS kills off 130,000 elderly patients every year


ISLAM ROTHSCHILD TERRORISM

DAILY MAIL – NHS doctors are prematurely ending the lives of thousands of elderly hospital patients because they are difficult to manage or to free up beds, a senior consultant claimed yesterday. Professor Patrick Pullicino said doctors had turned the use of a controversial ‘death pathway’ into the equivalent of euthanasia of the elderly. CONTINUE READING

  1. #1 by mothman777 on 05/02/2018 - 9:34

    It is not a mere ‘claim’, it is a clearly-proven FACT.

    I think that the Jewish GP in Britain, Harold Shipman, who they estimate actually killed at least 270 patients, was merely doing what ALL GP’s do, but he got a little sloppy and got himself noticed by too many people, and because he would have proven to be a public embarrassment, they threw him to the wolves and labelled him ‘criminal’. He was no different to other GP’s, who, I am absolutely certain, have a discreet ‘licence to kill’ right given to them exactly like a branch of the military, which they really are in fact, and they all sign the official secrets act, and are all bound to keep state secrets. Half of the crap they give out is pure poison designed to disable and shorten lives, and they KNOW it, whilst genuine cures are hidden away, like the Raymond Royal Rife Beam and Microscope Machines, the Beam Machine having been provenly able to cure every single type of cancer and every single type of pathogenic disease.

    Time after time I meet doctors who deliberately give the wrong treatment, who give obvious misdiagnoses or give highly invasive and injurious ‘investigative’ procedures that leave one badly injured, though some doctors genuinely do really care, and really do sincerely try to give the best possible care with what limited means they have been provided to try to do that.

    The ‘hospitals’ of today are Bolshevik slaughterhouses set up to look like cathedrals of healing, but they are controlled mainly by Jews in the seniormost positions, and the Jewish religion states very clearly that if any Jew does any act of kindness to Gentiles, that the Jew who does that will never see heaven.

    So the Jew MUST be religiously UNKIND in order to obey that law, and whilst they may appear to help at first, in the end, the medicine they give can be very deadly. For instance, any young girl or woman who receives 6 courses of antibiotics before the age of 18 will be three times more likely to suffer breast cancer in later life, as the antibiotics permanently damage the intestinal gut flora, which is responsible for producing 80% of our immune system. X-Rays inflict the same kind of harm.

