Photos of ‘migrants’ humiliated in Tel Aviv cause outrage

A black man is grabbed and manhandled by a white man, who takes a selfie of them both, grinning, while the black man cringes. The photos that caught this moment shocked social media when they were posted online on April 26. We spoke with the photographer, who said it was an instance of deliberate humiliation and psychological violence, and regrets the way that his photos have been discussed and taken out of context online.

The scene took place in Tel Aviv, Israel, on April 24.